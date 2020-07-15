Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
9 Apartments For Rent Near DSU
West River at Dickinson (States Addition)
2542 4th Street West, Dickinson, ND
Studio
1 Bedroom
$849
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$871
1058 sqft
Welcome to West River at Dickinson! Our North Dakota community sits in a scenic location close to Dickinson State University with lovely views of Patterson Lake, Dickinson City Trails, and the Heart River Golf Course that are all nearby.
916 9th Ave W
916 9th Avenue West, Dickinson, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3+ bedroom, 2+ bath single family home - This absolute stunning single family home is located in quiet neighborhood close to Trinity High School. Rent is $1700 and deposit same as 1 months rent with approved application.
729 28th St West
729 28th Street West, Dickinson, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath House - Located in North Dickinson, this beautiful single family home is ready for a new resident.
1573 Praire Ave
1573 Prairie Avenue, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo - Absolutely a MUST see!! Located in a quiet area of town this Condo is move in ready!! Rent is $1300 and deposit same as 1 months rent. Resident pays all utilities.
1347 Sims St
1347 Sims Street, Dickinson, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Condo - A MUST See!!! This beautiful Condo is located just East of Sanford and Sukura Restaurant. Rent is $1200 and deposit same as 1 months rent with approved application!! Resident pays heat and lights. W/S/G are included.
1467 4th Ave SE
1467 4th Ave SE, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$975
1152 sqft
3Bd 2Ba Front Kitchen with Porch - Available now! Rare front kitchen floorplan. Call today for a showing! (RLNE5930997)
207 E St
207 East Street, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom, 2 bath Mobile home - This mobile home is located in South Dickinson in Heartland Village. Rent is $1100 and deposit same as 1 months rent with approved application.
839 Southview Ave
839 Southview Ave, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$975
1152 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath PET FRIENDLY! - Come on home to this 3bd 2ba home. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets for the cook in the family! Located at the entrance of the park for quick and easy access to Hwy 22! Call today.. (RLNE5898678)
223 C St
223 C Street, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$975
1088 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath PET FRIENDLY! - Fresh updated 3bd 2ba waiting for you. Call anytime to schedule a showing! (RLNE5917388)