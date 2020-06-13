Apartment List
/
ND
/
watford city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM

5 Apartments for rent in Watford City, ND

📍
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Pheasant Ridge I Apartments
209 11th Avenue NE, Watford City, ND
1 Bedroom
$815
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1239 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Watford City, ND that offers you the tranquility and convenience of living in a thoughtfully designed community and is also ideally located near work and play, you’ll love Pheasant Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
94 Units Available
Plantation at Hunters Run
3410 5th Ave NE, Watford City, ND
1 Bedroom
$862
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1265 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
316 8th St NW
316 8th St NW, Watford City, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1817 sqft
316 8th St NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome near Courthouse in Watford City - Now available: three bedroom, two bath townhome.
Results within 5 miles of Watford City

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1134 9th Street SW
1134 9th St SW, McKenzie County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
1134 9th Street SW Available 06/19/20 Large 3 bed, 3.5 bath town home in Watford City! - Single family home available for rent at 1134 9th Street SW.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3313 11th Avenue NE
3313 11th Ave Northeast, McKenzie County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
3 bed, 3.5 bath town home! In quiet location! - Now available! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Watford City?
The average rent price for Watford City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
What cities do people live in to commute to Watford City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Watford City from include Williston.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Williston, ND