watford city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
5 Apartments for rent in Watford City, ND📍
Pheasant Ridge I Apartments
209 11th Avenue NE, Watford City, ND
1 Bedroom
$815
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1239 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Watford City, ND that offers you the tranquility and convenience of living in a thoughtfully designed community and is also ideally located near work and play, you’ll love Pheasant Ridge Apartment Homes.
Plantation at Hunters Run
3410 5th Ave NE, Watford City, ND
1 Bedroom
$862
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1265 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
316 8th St NW
316 8th St NW, Watford City, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1817 sqft
316 8th St NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome near Courthouse in Watford City - Now available: three bedroom, two bath townhome.
1134 9th Street SW
1134 9th St SW, McKenzie County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
1134 9th Street SW Available 06/19/20 Large 3 bed, 3.5 bath town home in Watford City! - Single family home available for rent at 1134 9th Street SW.
3313 11th Avenue NE
3313 11th Ave Northeast, McKenzie County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
3 bed, 3.5 bath town home! In quiet location! - Now available! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Watford City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Watford City from include Williston.