25 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Williston, ND
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 84
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 105
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 46
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 9
A few years back, Williston, ND, represented a quiet little backdrop agricultural city with a relatively stable population. These days, however, due to high oil prices and advances in technology, Williston has become the home to the U.S.'s largest oil boom, and the number of residents has risen accordingly, making it the place to be now!
The city of Williston is located in Williams County, North Dakota. The 2010 census listed the population as a little more than 14,500. In 2012, the Census Bureau estimated the city's population to be over 18,500. The highest annual average temperatures of just over 84 degrees occur in July, while the lowest average annual temperatures of zero degrees are in January, which means you'll get your share of sun and snow in Williston. See more
Finding an apartment in Williston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.