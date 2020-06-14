Apartment List
10 Apartments for rent in Williston, ND with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Williston renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
22 Units Available
North Gate Apartment Homes
621 42nd St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1305 sqft
You Deserve This. North Gate Apartment Homes has set a high standard for apartment home living by featuring amenities that provide you with all of the comfort and conveniences you should expect.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
3710 26th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
Eagle Crest Apartment Homes brings elevated apartment living to Williston, North Dakota. Our 168 spacious homes feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows, in-unit laundry, and updated kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
145 Units Available
Prairie Pines
3401 Harvest Hills Ave, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1283 sqft
An upscale community, available furnished, featuring hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. Fantastic amenities including shuffleboard, gym, dog park, fire pit, and playground. Garages available. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
104 Units Available
Fair Hills Apartments
2829 27th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$728
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1290 sqft
A newer community. On-site amenities include a playground, a garage, coffee bar and a 24-hour gym. Each apartment offers granite countertops, walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
68 Units Available
South Ridge Apartments
3709 7th St W, Williston, ND
Studio
$707
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$783
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$923
1010 sqft
Luxurious one- to three- bedroom apartments with fine finishes, including wood-style flooring and full washer and dryer in each unit. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a large clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Roosevelt East Apartments
425 32nd St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1285 sqft
Roosevelt East Apartment Homes is a great place to live in the beautiful plains of North Dakota. Our apartments in Williston are conveniently located close to work and school as well as great shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
The Bluffs of Williston
3017 31ST AVE W, Williston, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
The Bluffs of Williston offers a contemporary, tranquil retreat from the busy life.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
29 Units Available
Regency Apartments
4010 7th Ave E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury complex with Energy Star appliances, wide-plank flooring and looped carpeting. Located near the waterway and parks. Oversized garages, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and dog park. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
46 Units Available
University Commons
3108 3rd Ave E, Williston, ND
Studio
$749
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$947
964 sqft
A charming community in the University Commons subdivision. On-site amenities include a large meeting room, business center and a community room. Upscale apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:29am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
3602 7th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,190
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1503 sqft
Stunning one- to three-bedroom apartments near the heart of Williston. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, attached garages. Escape from the everyday in the indoor/outdoor pool with retractable roof or by barbecuing by the fire pits.
City Guide for Williston, ND

A few years back, Williston, ND, represented a quiet little backdrop agricultural city with a relatively stable population. These days, however, due to high oil prices and advances in technology, Williston has become the home to the U.S.'s largest oil boom, and the number of residents has risen accordingly, making it the place to be now!

The city of Williston is located in Williams County, North Dakota. The 2010 census listed the population as a little more than 14,500. In 2012, the Census Bureau estimated the city's population to be over 18,500. The highest annual average temperatures of just over 84 degrees occur in July, while the lowest average annual temperatures of zero degrees are in January, which means you'll get your share of sun and snow in Williston. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Williston, ND

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Williston renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

