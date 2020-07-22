All apartments in Williston
Prairie Vista
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

Prairie Vista

Open Now until 6pm
1100 42nd Street East · (205) 859-4516
Location

1100 42nd Street East, Williston, ND 58801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1100-103 · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 1100-301 · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 1100-201 · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1100-306 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 797 sqft

Unit 1104-209 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 1102-307 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 808 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1100-302 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prairie Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
If you’re looking for a wonderful apartment in Williston that offers you the perfect mix of convenience, style and amenities with an ideal location that includes diverse dining options, shopping venues, and entertainment choices, you’ll fall in love with Prairie Vista Apartment Homes.

Prairie Vista was designed with modern living in mind. You can choose from a variety of one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes to find the one that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Your inner chef will come alive in your gourmet kitchen with its granite countertops, stylish dark-wood cabinetry, convenient breakfast bar, deep double sink and energy-efficient appliance package. You’ll be proud to show your luxurious apartment to guests thanks to the modern hardwood-style flooring and plush carpeting, ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms, and beautiful open floor plan that flows from the kitchen and dining room to the living room. You’ll also appreciate special touches like the garden-style bathtub, having a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home, and individual controls for air conditioning and heating to ensure your maximum comfort.

Simply step outside your front door to take advantage of the wide range of amenities in our wonderful smoke-free community. Grill and chill with friends in our covered picnic area with several BBQ stations, surrounded by carefully manicured green space. Apartment living is made easy with our secure online resident portal where you can make payments, request services and gain access to our community bulletin board to share fun photos, chat with neighbors, and keep up on community news. Join our friendly community for fun planned resident events. You’ll rest easier knowing you’ll be living in a community with a professional and responsive onsite management team, 24-hour emergency maintenance services, a controlled-access building and onsite parking lot with garages available. And, at Prairie Vista, we’re a pet-friendly community that happily welcomes your furry family members to join us!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs each. Breed restrictions: Pit Bull & Pit Bull Mixes, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Saint Bernard, American Bulldog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Akita.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prairie Vista have any available units?
Prairie Vista has 7 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Prairie Vista have?
Some of Prairie Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prairie Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Prairie Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prairie Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Prairie Vista is pet friendly.
Does Prairie Vista offer parking?
Yes, Prairie Vista offers parking.
Does Prairie Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prairie Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prairie Vista have a pool?
No, Prairie Vista does not have a pool.
Does Prairie Vista have accessible units?
No, Prairie Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Prairie Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prairie Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does Prairie Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Prairie Vista has units with air conditioning.
