in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal smoke-free community

If you’re looking for a wonderful apartment in Williston that offers you the perfect mix of convenience, style and amenities with an ideal location that includes diverse dining options, shopping venues, and entertainment choices, you’ll fall in love with Prairie Vista Apartment Homes.



Prairie Vista was designed with modern living in mind. You can choose from a variety of one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes to find the one that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Your inner chef will come alive in your gourmet kitchen with its granite countertops, stylish dark-wood cabinetry, convenient breakfast bar, deep double sink and energy-efficient appliance package. You’ll be proud to show your luxurious apartment to guests thanks to the modern hardwood-style flooring and plush carpeting, ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms, and beautiful open floor plan that flows from the kitchen and dining room to the living room. You’ll also appreciate special touches like the garden-style bathtub, having a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home, and individual controls for air conditioning and heating to ensure your maximum comfort.



Simply step outside your front door to take advantage of the wide range of amenities in our wonderful smoke-free community. Grill and chill with friends in our covered picnic area with several BBQ stations, surrounded by carefully manicured green space. Apartment living is made easy with our secure online resident portal where you can make payments, request services and gain access to our community bulletin board to share fun photos, chat with neighbors, and keep up on community news. Join our friendly community for fun planned resident events. You’ll rest easier knowing you’ll be living in a community with a professional and responsive onsite management team, 24-hour emergency maintenance services, a controlled-access building and onsite parking lot with garages available. And, at Prairie Vista, we’re a pet-friendly community that happily welcomes your furry family members to join us!