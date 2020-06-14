14 Apartments for rent in Williston, ND with hardwood floors
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 84
1 of 20
1 of 105
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 46
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 9
A few years back, Williston, ND, represented a quiet little backdrop agricultural city with a relatively stable population. These days, however, due to high oil prices and advances in technology, Williston has become the home to the U.S.'s largest oil boom, and the number of residents has risen accordingly, making it the place to be now!
The city of Williston is located in Williams County, North Dakota. The 2010 census listed the population as a little more than 14,500. In 2012, the Census Bureau estimated the city's population to be over 18,500. The highest annual average temperatures of just over 84 degrees occur in July, while the lowest average annual temperatures of zero degrees are in January, which means you'll get your share of sun and snow in Williston. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Williston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.