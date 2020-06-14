Apartment List
/
ND
/
williston
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Williston, ND with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Williston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
3710 26th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
Eagle Crest Apartment Homes brings elevated apartment living to Williston, North Dakota. Our 168 spacious homes feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows, in-unit laundry, and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
North Gate Apartment Homes
621 42nd St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1305 sqft
You Deserve This. North Gate Apartment Homes has set a high standard for apartment home living by featuring amenities that provide you with all of the comfort and conveniences you should expect.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
68 Units Available
South Ridge Apartments
3709 7th St W, Williston, ND
Studio
$715
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$783
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1010 sqft
Luxurious one- to three- bedroom apartments with fine finishes, including wood-style flooring and full washer and dryer in each unit. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a large clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
104 Units Available
Fair Hills Apartments
2829 27th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$725
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1290 sqft
A newer community. On-site amenities include a playground, a garage, coffee bar and a 24-hour gym. Each apartment offers granite countertops, walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
44 Units Available
Creekstone Twin Homes
2702 27th St W, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1487 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
1864 sqft
This community offers townhomes, houses and easy access to Williston Recreation Center. The homes are new and include heated garages and complimentary yard care. Furnished units are available and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
29 Units Available
Regency Apartments
4010 7th Ave E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury complex with Energy Star appliances, wide-plank flooring and looped carpeting. Located near the waterway and parks. Oversized garages, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and dog park. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
46 Units Available
University Commons
3108 3rd Ave E, Williston, ND
Studio
$749
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$947
964 sqft
A charming community in the University Commons subdivision. On-site amenities include a large meeting room, business center and a community room. Upscale apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:29am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
3602 7th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,190
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1503 sqft
Stunning one- to three-bedroom apartments near the heart of Williston. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, attached garages. Escape from the everyday in the indoor/outdoor pool with retractable roof or by barbecuing by the fire pits.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
29 Units Available
Eagles Landing Apartments
206 32nd St E #115, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1263 sqft
A welcoming community near Highway 2. Apartments offer hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. On-site amenities include a garage and grill area. Dogs and cats welcomed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1816 7th Ave E
1816 7th Ave E, Williston, ND
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2480 sqft
This end-unit townhouse boasts TONS of living space. Two living rooms plus an extra kitchenette in basement. Includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and washer/dryer included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
803 40th St E
803 40th Street East, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1560 sqft
Gorgeous 3BR/3BA/2 car garage twin home in Pheasant Crossing, featuring TWO master suites! Includes hardwood flooring, all new appliances, washer/dryer, and fully landscaped yard! Located just off University Ave and 40th Street, this home boasts
Results within 1 mile of Williston

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
13698 Kristina St
13698 Kristina Street, Williams County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1880 sqft
AMAZING 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage twin home in Williston with FULLY LANDSCAPED AND FENCED back yard. Includes all new stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, granite countertops, washer/dryer, FIREPLACE, and window coverings.
Results within 5 miles of Williston

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5801 Victoria Ave Unit B
5801 Victoria Avenue, Williams County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
AMAZING 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 1 car garage town home in Williston. Includes all stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, washer/dryer, and window coverings. Over-sized Master Bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet and balcony.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5803 Victoria Ave Unit I
5803 Victoria Avenue, Williams County, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
This newer townhome boasts hardwood flooring on the main level, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, HUGE bedrooms, and a FENCED YARD!! Includes attached 1-car garage, washer/dryer, and all window coverings (nice faux wood).
City Guide for Williston, ND

A few years back, Williston, ND, represented a quiet little backdrop agricultural city with a relatively stable population. These days, however, due to high oil prices and advances in technology, Williston has become the home to the U.S.'s largest oil boom, and the number of residents has risen accordingly, making it the place to be now!

The city of Williston is located in Williams County, North Dakota. The 2010 census listed the population as a little more than 14,500. In 2012, the Census Bureau estimated the city's population to be over 18,500. The highest annual average temperatures of just over 84 degrees occur in July, while the lowest average annual temperatures of zero degrees are in January, which means you'll get your share of sun and snow in Williston. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Williston, ND

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Williston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Williston 1 BedroomsWilliston 2 BedroomsWilliston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilliston 3 Bedrooms
Williston Apartments with BalconyWilliston Apartments with GarageWilliston Apartments with GymWilliston Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Williston Apartments with ParkingWilliston Apartments with Washer-DryerWilliston Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sidney, MT