/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:58 AM
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Williston, ND
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:29am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
3602 7th St W, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1128 sqft
Stunning one- to three-bedroom apartments near the heart of Williston. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, attached garages. Escape from the everyday in the indoor/outdoor pool with retractable roof or by barbecuing by the fire pits.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
4 Units Available
North Gate Apartment Homes
621 42nd St E, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1032 sqft
North Gate Apartment Homes is Williston's luxury apartment home community featuring furnished and unfurnished one, two and three bedroom homes with superior amenities, fine finishes, and customer service that will exceed your expectations.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
23 Units Available
The Bluffs of Williston
3017 31ST AVE W, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
The Bluffs of Williston offers a contemporary, tranquil retreat from the busy life.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
102 Units Available
Fair Hills Apartments
2829 27th St W, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$927
982 sqft
A newer community. On-site amenities include a playground, a garage, coffee bar and a 24-hour gym. Each apartment offers granite countertops, walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
145 Units Available
Prairie Pines
3401 Harvest Hills Ave, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
An upscale community, available furnished, featuring hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. Fantastic amenities including shuffleboard, gym, dog park, fire pit, and playground. Garages available. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
72 Units Available
South Ridge Apartments
3709 7th St W, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$916
1010 sqft
Luxurious one- to three- bedroom apartments with fine finishes, including wood-style flooring and full washer and dryer in each unit. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a large clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 105
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
28 Units Available
Regency Apartments
4010 7th Ave E, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$945
1111 sqft
Luxury complex with Energy Star appliances, wide-plank flooring and looped carpeting. Located near the waterway and parks. Oversized garages, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and dog park. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
3710 26th St W, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$915
985 sqft
Eagle Crest Apartment Homes brings elevated apartment living to Williston, North Dakota. Our 168 spacious homes feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows, in-unit laundry, and updated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
29 Units Available
Eagles Landing Apartments
206 32nd St E #115, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$925
1263 sqft
A welcoming community near Highway 2. Apartments offer hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. On-site amenities include a garage and grill area. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
46 Units Available
University Commons
3108 3rd Ave E, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$947
964 sqft
A charming community in the University Commons subdivision. On-site amenities include a large meeting room, business center and a community room. Upscale apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Roosevelt East Apartments
425 32nd St E, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
964 sqft
Roosevelt East Apartment Homes is a great place to live in the beautiful plains of North Dakota. Our apartments in Williston are conveniently located close to work and school as well as great shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Phoenix Ridge Apartments
2301 11th Avenue West, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1066 sqft
Phoenix Ridge Apartment Homes is conveniently located near many businesses, schools, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options. Our apartments in Williston are designed to be your next comfortable and cozy home.
Similar Pages
Williston Apartments with BalconyWilliston Apartments with GarageWilliston Apartments with GymWilliston Apartments with Hardwood Floors