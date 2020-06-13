19 Apartments for rent in Williston, ND with balcony
A few years back, Williston, ND, represented a quiet little backdrop agricultural city with a relatively stable population. These days, however, due to high oil prices and advances in technology, Williston has become the home to the U.S.'s largest oil boom, and the number of residents has risen accordingly, making it the place to be now!
The city of Williston is located in Williams County, North Dakota. The 2010 census listed the population as a little more than 14,500. In 2012, the Census Bureau estimated the city's population to be over 18,500. The highest annual average temperatures of just over 84 degrees occur in July, while the lowest average annual temperatures of zero degrees are in January, which means you'll get your share of sun and snow in Williston. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Williston renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.