Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accessible parking 24hr maintenance garage elevator gym on-site laundry internet access playground sauna

The Sheridan Pointe Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Bring your cat, and fall in love with the large living spaces and the convenient features like garages and laundry hookups. Set in a residential neighborhood, Sheridan Pointe is the perfect place to call home.



In addition to having a large apartment for you and your cat to make your own, you'll love the ease of chore day with a dishwasher, laundry hookups, and community laundry options. Your car will be sheltered from the elements in your own garage which makes winters a bit less intimidating. Relax on your balcony or patio when the weather is nice, and know you're taken care of by 24 hour emergency maintenance and a friendly office staff.



On the edge of a South Fargo residential neighborhood, the Sheridan Pointe Apartments are located just south of 17th Avenue near Prairiewood Golf Course. Travel west to shop at West Acres Mall, or catch a movie at West Acres Cinema. Head north to grab groceri