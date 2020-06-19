704 Aspen Trail

Amenities

ASPEN PARK II! Upper End Near WFU! - Walk to WFU campus! Upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Live in the trees -- very private! Huge great room with built ins and fireplace. Opens to large deck with outside storage. Vaulted and beamed ceiling in great room. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, and has pass through to dining area in great room. Large master bedroom with huge double sink vanity plus separate vanity. Master bathroom has skylight. Huge hall bath. Nice second bedroom. Washer/dryer connections. Rent includes water and community has a gorgeous pool!



Directions: north on University Parkway, take Cherry Street at split left on Howell, first building on right in Aspen Park II.



