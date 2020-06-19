All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

704 Aspen Trail

704 Aspen Trail · (336) 727-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

704 Aspen Trail, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Brookwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 704 Aspen Trail · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
ASPEN PARK II! Upper End Near WFU! - Walk to WFU campus! Upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Live in the trees -- very private! Huge great room with built ins and fireplace. Opens to large deck with outside storage. Vaulted and beamed ceiling in great room. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, and has pass through to dining area in great room. Large master bedroom with huge double sink vanity plus separate vanity. Master bathroom has skylight. Huge hall bath. Nice second bedroom. Washer/dryer connections. Rent includes water and community has a gorgeous pool!

Directions: north on University Parkway, take Cherry Street at split left on Howell, first building on right in Aspen Park II.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1863023?source=marketing

(RLNE2200286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Aspen Trail have any available units?
704 Aspen Trail has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Aspen Trail have?
Some of 704 Aspen Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Aspen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
704 Aspen Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Aspen Trail pet-friendly?
No, 704 Aspen Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 704 Aspen Trail offer parking?
No, 704 Aspen Trail does not offer parking.
Does 704 Aspen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Aspen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Aspen Trail have a pool?
Yes, 704 Aspen Trail has a pool.
Does 704 Aspen Trail have accessible units?
No, 704 Aspen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Aspen Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Aspen Trail has units with dishwashers.
