6443 Bentbrush St

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available 06/19/20 Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 6443 Bentbrush Street Rural Hall NC 27045: Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath in Chandler Pointe! Large formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen with large pantry/island with storage/gorgeous walnut cabinets/spacious counter top space. Kitchen is open to living room with corner, gas log fire place. Bedrooms are all on upper level & master bedroom is huge with room to have a sitting area. Master bath has dual sink vanity, garden tub, walk-in shower and massive closet! Additional bedrooms are large and have walk-in closets. Open style bonus area could be tv room/office and also has a walk-in closet. Two car garage, level lot with large, expanded deck and storage building. Neighborhood pool. No cats but dogs up to 25 pounds on. Available 6/19.



$1475.00 Monthly Rent

$1475.00 Deposit



Elementary: Gibson

Middle: Northwest

High: North Forsyth



No Cats Allowed



