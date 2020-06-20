All apartments in Winston-Salem
6443 Bentbrush St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

6443 Bentbrush St

6443 Bentbrush St · (336) 895-1191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6443 Bentbrush St, Winston-Salem, NC 27045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1475 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 06/19/20 Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 6443 Bentbrush Street Rural Hall NC 27045: Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath in Chandler Pointe! Large formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen with large pantry/island with storage/gorgeous walnut cabinets/spacious counter top space. Kitchen is open to living room with corner, gas log fire place. Bedrooms are all on upper level & master bedroom is huge with room to have a sitting area. Master bath has dual sink vanity, garden tub, walk-in shower and massive closet! Additional bedrooms are large and have walk-in closets. Open style bonus area could be tv room/office and also has a walk-in closet. Two car garage, level lot with large, expanded deck and storage building. Neighborhood pool. No cats but dogs up to 25 pounds on. Available 6/19.

$1475.00 Monthly Rent
$1475.00 Deposit

Elementary: Gibson
Middle: Northwest
High: North Forsyth

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5771876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6443 Bentbrush St have any available units?
6443 Bentbrush St has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 6443 Bentbrush St have?
Some of 6443 Bentbrush St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6443 Bentbrush St currently offering any rent specials?
6443 Bentbrush St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6443 Bentbrush St pet-friendly?
No, 6443 Bentbrush St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 6443 Bentbrush St offer parking?
Yes, 6443 Bentbrush St does offer parking.
Does 6443 Bentbrush St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6443 Bentbrush St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6443 Bentbrush St have a pool?
Yes, 6443 Bentbrush St has a pool.
Does 6443 Bentbrush St have accessible units?
No, 6443 Bentbrush St does not have accessible units.
Does 6443 Bentbrush St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6443 Bentbrush St has units with dishwashers.
