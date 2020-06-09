4008 Avera Ave

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Charming, welcoming and just the home you’ve been looking for! Wonderfully updated, fall in love with it’s neutral interior that your furniture is sure to blend effortlessly with. Whether you’re gathered by the fireplace in the living room or preparing an old favorite recipe in the open kitchen, enjoy the versatile floor plan ideal comfortable daily living. Generously sized bedrooms offer tons of natural light to provide the perfect atmosphere for sleep, relaxation, and rejuvenation. To help your home stay clutter free for easier organizing, take advantage of the basement to stow away large and seasonal items. Nestled on a shaded lot, escape from the hustle and bustle and enjoy coming home to serenity each and every day. Schedule your tour to view now before it’s too late!