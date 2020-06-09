All apartments in Winston-Salem
4008 Avera Ave
4008 Avera Ave

4008 Avera Avenue · (855) 440-8532
Location

4008 Avera Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Cedar Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1495 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, welcoming and just the home you’ve been looking for! Wonderfully updated, fall in love with it’s neutral interior that your furniture is sure to blend effortlessly with. Whether you’re gathered by the fireplace in the living room or preparing an old favorite recipe in the open kitchen, enjoy the versatile floor plan ideal comfortable daily living. Generously sized bedrooms offer tons of natural light to provide the perfect atmosphere for sleep, relaxation, and rejuvenation. To help your home stay clutter free for easier organizing, take advantage of the basement to stow away large and seasonal items. Nestled on a shaded lot, escape from the hustle and bustle and enjoy coming home to serenity each and every day. Schedule your tour to view now before it’s too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Avera Ave have any available units?
4008 Avera Ave has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 4008 Avera Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Avera Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Avera Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4008 Avera Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4008 Avera Ave offer parking?
No, 4008 Avera Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4008 Avera Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Avera Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Avera Ave have a pool?
No, 4008 Avera Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4008 Avera Ave have accessible units?
No, 4008 Avera Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Avera Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4008 Avera Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4008 Avera Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4008 Avera Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
