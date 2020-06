Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Located Near Easton Park! - Southside location with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, situated near Easton Elementary and Easton Park.



Corner lot with spacious yard.



Hardwood floors.



Extra storage room leading to open garage area.



Electric A/C.



New Gas Furnace.



Features include refrigerator and stove.



Washer and dryer connections.



Pets allowed with fee, breed and size restrictions do apply



Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have. We can make arrangements for you to see the home as well.



T. E. Johnson & Sons Property Management

920 W 5th Street

Winston Salem NC 27101

336-722-6133



Beware of Scams- we will never ask you to wire money



(RLNE2669782)