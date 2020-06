Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

Location, location, location for this cute 2 bedroom upper level condo! - Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper level condo with hardwood floors that is SOOOOO convenient to Baptist Hospital, Thruway Shopping Center, Starbucks, Miller Park and I-40! All kitchen appliances are included plus a washer and dryer...this unit has replacement windows and central heating and cooling....NO SMOKING OR PETS. Credit check.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3520284)