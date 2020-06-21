Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

2026 Elizabeth Avenue Available 07/06/20 Large Ardmore Home - Ardmore: Great two story home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. Huge sun room. Appliances include Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Two zone electric heat and air conditioning.



Pets allowed with fee, breed and size restrictions do apply. Pet Screening provided by PetScreening.com



Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have. We can make arrangements for you to see the home as well. (336) 722-6133

T. E. Johnson & Sons Property Management



Beware of Scams- we will never ask you to wire money



(RLNE5834608)