Winston-Salem, NC
2026 Elizabeth Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2026 Elizabeth Avenue

2026 Elizabeth Avenue · (336) 722-6133
Location

2026 Elizabeth Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Ardmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2026 Elizabeth Avenue · Avail. Jul 6

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2194 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2026 Elizabeth Avenue Available 07/06/20 Large Ardmore Home - Ardmore: Great two story home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. Huge sun room. Appliances include Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Two zone electric heat and air conditioning.

Pets allowed with fee, breed and size restrictions do apply. Pet Screening provided by PetScreening.com

Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have. We can make arrangements for you to see the home as well. (336) 722-6133
T. E. Johnson & Sons Property Management

Beware of Scams- we will never ask you to wire money

(RLNE5834608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 Elizabeth Avenue have any available units?
2026 Elizabeth Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 Elizabeth Avenue have?
Some of 2026 Elizabeth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 Elizabeth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2026 Elizabeth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 Elizabeth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2026 Elizabeth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2026 Elizabeth Avenue offer parking?
No, 2026 Elizabeth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2026 Elizabeth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2026 Elizabeth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 Elizabeth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2026 Elizabeth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2026 Elizabeth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2026 Elizabeth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 Elizabeth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2026 Elizabeth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
