Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1880 North Winds Drive

1880 North Winds Drive · (336) 727-8600
Location

1880 North Winds Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Cross Winds

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1880 North Winds Drive · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
CROSSWINDS! Location Location Location for This Townhome - 2-story townhome with finished basement! Main level has entry, kitchen with breakfast nook, and great room with fireplace. Main level bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Full bath. Upper level has your choice of master suite -- each of the two bedrooms is large and each has a full bath. Basement level finished with a large kitchen/dining area, den, office and full bath. Nice deck with a pretty view in the back. Central heat and air with heat pump. Tenant pays electricity. 1-year lease. No inside smoking.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1637273?source=marketing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1834205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 North Winds Drive have any available units?
1880 North Winds Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 1880 North Winds Drive have?
Some of 1880 North Winds Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 North Winds Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1880 North Winds Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 North Winds Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1880 North Winds Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 1880 North Winds Drive offer parking?
No, 1880 North Winds Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1880 North Winds Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1880 North Winds Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 North Winds Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1880 North Winds Drive has a pool.
Does 1880 North Winds Drive have accessible units?
No, 1880 North Winds Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 North Winds Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1880 North Winds Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
