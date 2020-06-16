1880 North Winds Drive

Amenities

CROSSWINDS! Location Location Location for This Townhome - 2-story townhome with finished basement! Main level has entry, kitchen with breakfast nook, and great room with fireplace. Main level bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Full bath. Upper level has your choice of master suite -- each of the two bedrooms is large and each has a full bath. Basement level finished with a large kitchen/dining area, den, office and full bath. Nice deck with a pretty view in the back. Central heat and air with heat pump. Tenant pays electricity. 1-year lease. No inside smoking.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1637273?source=marketing



No Pets Allowed



