Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

June 15th showings/tours available. Move in date Aug 1st. Take a tour! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms gorgeous home conveniently located within minutes to both major hospitals, Wake Forest University, restaurants, and shopping centers. Recently remodeled home it has a new central air unit, fresh paint, newly tiled bathrooms, granite countertops, hardwood floors, luxury vinyl plank, and much more. It also offers plenty of parking outside, a park-nearby, a great location, and a huge back yard.