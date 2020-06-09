1622 Pembroke Ave

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Hanes Mall - Lawncare Included - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great location near Hanes Mall, Bolton Park, Novant Hospital, Silas Creek Parkway and Interstate 40. Huge living room. Lawncare is included with rent. Kitchen includes fridge, dishwasher and oven. Walk-in closet in master bedroom.
Small pets allowed with conditions.
Washer & Dyer connections. There is a washer and dryer in home that can be used but they will not be maintained if they stop working.
Electric heat and water heater.
(RLNE5743480)