Home
/
Winston-Salem, NC
/
1622 Pembroke Ave
Last updated June 18 2020

1622 Pembroke Ave

1622 Pembroke Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1622 Pembroke Avenue Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
British Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Hanes Mall - Lawncare Included - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great location near Hanes Mall, Bolton Park, Novant Hospital, Silas Creek Parkway and Interstate 40. Huge living room. Lawncare is included with rent. Kitchen includes fridge, dishwasher and oven. Walk-in closet in master bedroom.

Small pets allowed with conditions.

Washer & Dyer connections. There is a washer and dryer in home that can be used but they will not be maintained if they stop working.

Electric heat and water heater.

(RLNE5743480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Pembroke Ave have any available units?
1622 Pembroke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winston-Salem, NC.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 Pembroke Ave have?
Some of 1622 Pembroke Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Pembroke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Pembroke Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Pembroke Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 Pembroke Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1622 Pembroke Ave offer parking?
No, 1622 Pembroke Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1622 Pembroke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 Pembroke Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Pembroke Ave have a pool?
No, 1622 Pembroke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Pembroke Ave have accessible units?
No, 1622 Pembroke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Pembroke Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 Pembroke Ave has units with dishwashers.
