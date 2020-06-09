1622 Pembroke Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Hanes Mall - Lawncare Included - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great location near Hanes Mall, Bolton Park, Novant Hospital, Silas Creek Parkway and Interstate 40. Huge living room. Lawncare is included with rent. Kitchen includes fridge, dishwasher and oven. Walk-in closet in master bedroom.



Small pets allowed with conditions.



Washer & Dyer connections. There is a washer and dryer in home that can be used but they will not be maintained if they stop working.



Electric heat and water heater.



(RLNE5743480)