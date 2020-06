Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning carpet range

3 Bedroom Brick Home In The Ardmore Area! - Newly installed carpet.



Features include stove and washer/dryer connections.



Spacious basement area.



Electric A/C, gas heat.



Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have. We can make arrangements for you to see the home as well.



T. E. Johnson & Sons Property Management

920 W 5th Street

Winston Salem NC 27101

336-722-6133



Beware of Scams- we will never ask you to wire money.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5789087)