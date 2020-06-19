All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:50 PM

5802 Anne Drive

5802 Anne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5802 Anne Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403
Seagate

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
tudio Apartment in a neighborhood 10 minutes to Wrightsville Beach! Enjoy walking in a neighbor hood instead of an apartment complex. Ride your bike to Wrightville Beach Bar and Grill, small community park and more. Remodeled with tile floors throughout. This apartment is an efficiency style with partition walls separating the kitchen from the bedroom, Open Studio style apartment. There is a full bath with a stand up shower. Central Heat/Air + additional window unit for extra comfort. No washer/dryer or hook ups. Small Closet. Unit Large enough for only 1 person. Students must have good rental history. One parking spot in front of unit door, no yard included. Apartment on side of house. House not included.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1843279?source=marketing

For homes with Rently boxes for showings safety tip, don’t touch your face in showings, wear a mask, wash or sanitize your hands after you put the key back in the box and exit the home. If another person is viewing the home when you arrive please wait to go in after they leave.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5802 Anne Drive have any available units?
5802 Anne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 5802 Anne Drive have?
Some of 5802 Anne Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5802 Anne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5802 Anne Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 Anne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5802 Anne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 5802 Anne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5802 Anne Drive does offer parking.
Does 5802 Anne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5802 Anne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 Anne Drive have a pool?
No, 5802 Anne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5802 Anne Drive have accessible units?
No, 5802 Anne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5802 Anne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5802 Anne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5802 Anne Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5802 Anne Drive has units with air conditioning.
