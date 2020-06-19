5802 Anne Drive

Amenities

tudio Apartment in a neighborhood 10 minutes to Wrightsville Beach! Enjoy walking in a neighbor hood instead of an apartment complex. Ride your bike to Wrightville Beach Bar and Grill, small community park and more. Remodeled with tile floors throughout. This apartment is an efficiency style with partition walls separating the kitchen from the bedroom, Open Studio style apartment. There is a full bath with a stand up shower. Central Heat/Air + additional window unit for extra comfort. No washer/dryer or hook ups. Small Closet. Unit Large enough for only 1 person. Students must have good rental history. One parking spot in front of unit door, no yard included. Apartment on side of house. House not included.



