Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5416 Clear Run Dr

5416 Clear Run Drive · (910) 239-7697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5416 Clear Run Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403
College Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5416 Clear Run Dr · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location! 5416 Clear Run - LOCATION & EASE! Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath with Office in desirable College Acres. Only one block from Cross City Bike Trail and minutes to Wrightsville Beach and Mayfaire Shopping Center. Renovated for today's comfort and style. Entertain in the formal living and dining or out back in the amazing screened in porch. Home also includes separate laundry room with utility sink as you walk in from 2 car garage. Custom closet organizers that include walk in closet in Master bedroom. Tons of storage. Rent includes external gas generator to power entire home during extended power outages, Pest Control, Lawn treatments, Landscaping, annual HVAC service, Reverse Osmosis drinking water with annual filter change, and Monitored security and fire alarm. Tenants would be responsible for all utilities. Sorry No Pets or Students.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 Clear Run Dr have any available units?
5416 Clear Run Dr has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5416 Clear Run Dr have?
Some of 5416 Clear Run Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 Clear Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5416 Clear Run Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 Clear Run Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5416 Clear Run Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 5416 Clear Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5416 Clear Run Dr does offer parking.
Does 5416 Clear Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5416 Clear Run Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 Clear Run Dr have a pool?
No, 5416 Clear Run Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5416 Clear Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 5416 Clear Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 Clear Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5416 Clear Run Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5416 Clear Run Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5416 Clear Run Dr has units with air conditioning.
