5416 Clear Run Dr

Location! 5416 Clear Run - LOCATION & EASE! Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath with Office in desirable College Acres. Only one block from Cross City Bike Trail and minutes to Wrightsville Beach and Mayfaire Shopping Center. Renovated for today's comfort and style. Entertain in the formal living and dining or out back in the amazing screened in porch. Home also includes separate laundry room with utility sink as you walk in from 2 car garage. Custom closet organizers that include walk in closet in Master bedroom. Tons of storage. Rent includes external gas generator to power entire home during extended power outages, Pest Control, Lawn treatments, Landscaping, annual HVAC service, Reverse Osmosis drinking water with annual filter change, and Monitored security and fire alarm. Tenants would be responsible for all utilities. Sorry No Pets or Students.



(RLNE5686008)