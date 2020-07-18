Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3601 Stratford Boulevard Available 08/24/20 Devon Park community, Classic 50’s brick ranch home. 3 BR, Den, Garage/workshop,fenced yard - Classic 50’s brick ranch home. Large living room with hard wood floors and picture window and built in book case. Formal dining room, family room den, laundry room. Kitchen with tile floors and updated cabinets and pantry. The home has three nice size bedrooms with a full hall way bathroom and a half bath in the master. Central heat and air. The back yard has a large back deck overlooking the fenced in back yard. Detached Garage not included. Pets case by case. Washer and dry as is. Students allowed with two years of rental history.



(RLNE4277564)