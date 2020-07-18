All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 3601 Stratford Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
3601 Stratford Boulevard
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3601 Stratford Boulevard

3601 Stratford Boulevard · (910) 332-0736 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Devon Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3601 Stratford Boulevard, Wilmington, NC 28403
Devon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3601 Stratford Boulevard · Avail. Aug 24

$1,395

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3601 Stratford Boulevard Available 08/24/20 Devon Park community, Classic 50’s brick ranch home. 3 BR, Den, Garage/workshop,fenced yard - Classic 50’s brick ranch home. Large living room with hard wood floors and picture window and built in book case. Formal dining room, family room den, laundry room. Kitchen with tile floors and updated cabinets and pantry. The home has three nice size bedrooms with a full hall way bathroom and a half bath in the master. Central heat and air. The back yard has a large back deck overlooking the fenced in back yard. Detached Garage not included. Pets case by case. Washer and dry as is. Students allowed with two years of rental history.

(RLNE4277564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Stratford Boulevard have any available units?
3601 Stratford Boulevard has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3601 Stratford Boulevard have?
Some of 3601 Stratford Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Stratford Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Stratford Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Stratford Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 Stratford Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3601 Stratford Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Stratford Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3601 Stratford Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Stratford Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Stratford Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3601 Stratford Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Stratford Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3601 Stratford Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Stratford Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 Stratford Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3601 Stratford Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3601 Stratford Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3601 Stratford Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct
Wilmington, NC 28412
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
Overlook at River Place
14 Grace Street Ste 101
Wilmington, NC 28401
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I
Wilmington, NC 28412
Chateau Terrace
1201 Columbus Circle
Wilmington, NC 28403
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive
Wilmington, NC 28412
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with ParkingWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCMyrtle Grove, NC
Northchase, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NC
Piney Green, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Hanover HeightsAzalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesDevon Park
Downtown WilmingtonLincoln Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity