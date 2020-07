Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Home in Pinecliff - Single Family Home - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with +- 1300 square foot, PLUS a FROG. Older home conveniently located.

Laminate floors in living area, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and plenty of light, kitchen has eat in breakfast area. Large deck and backyard with mature landscaping and trees. Laundry room with hook-ups. All appliances. 1 car attached garage ideal for storage. New roof.



1 CAT ONLY *****

No smoking



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2117326)