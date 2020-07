Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym playground pool bike storage internet access package receiving yoga accessible parking 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard dog grooming area guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table trash valet

Experience Wilmington’s luxury lifestyle at Hawthorne at the Station, apartment living offering custom interiors, exceptional customer service, and state of the art amenities. Rooted in the heart of Wilmington’s most sought-after neighborhood, you can enjoy an evening walk through high-end Mayfaire shopping center or cycle to Wrightsville Beach to catch the sunrise within minutes. Discover your next haven at Hawthorne at the Station.