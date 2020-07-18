All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

317 Monlandil Drive

317 Monlandil Dr · No Longer Available
Location

317 Monlandil Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403
College Acres

Amenities

Near UNCW. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse for rent. Master Bedroom has it's own Bathroom. Updated Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Entire house to be painted neutral color prior to move-in. Small back yard/patio with privacy fence for BBQ or just hanging out with friends. Very clean, very nice. Washer & Dryer included. Community pool. Great neighborhood. Available August 1st, 11 month lease. $1.650 security deposit, tenant pays all utilities except for trash service and landscaping. Background/employment/credit check. Students okay with co-signer if necessary. Landlord will not rent to anyone with poor credit so please please please do not apply if you have poor credit. $30 non-refundable application fee per adult tenant will be credited toward rent if accepted. Thanks for looking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Monlandil Drive have any available units?
317 Monlandil Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 317 Monlandil Drive have?
Some of 317 Monlandil Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Monlandil Drive currently offering any rent specials?
317 Monlandil Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Monlandil Drive pet-friendly?
No, 317 Monlandil Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 317 Monlandil Drive offer parking?
No, 317 Monlandil Drive does not offer parking.
Does 317 Monlandil Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Monlandil Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Monlandil Drive have a pool?
Yes, 317 Monlandil Drive has a pool.
Does 317 Monlandil Drive have accessible units?
No, 317 Monlandil Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Monlandil Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Monlandil Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Monlandil Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Monlandil Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
