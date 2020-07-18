317 Monlandil Drive

Amenities

Near UNCW. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse for rent. Master Bedroom has it's own Bathroom. Updated Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Entire house to be painted neutral color prior to move-in. Small back yard/patio with privacy fence for BBQ or just hanging out with friends. Very clean, very nice. Washer & Dryer included. Community pool. Great neighborhood. Available August 1st, 11 month lease. $1.650 security deposit, tenant pays all utilities except for trash service and landscaping. Background/employment/credit check. Students okay with co-signer if necessary. Landlord will not rent to anyone with poor credit so please please please do not apply if you have poor credit. $30 non-refundable application fee per adult tenant will be credited toward rent if accepted. Thanks for looking.