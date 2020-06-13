/
33 Apartments for rent in River Bend, NC📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Bend
1 Unit Available
7 Pillory Circle
7 Pillory Circle, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
7 Pillory Circle - Apartment available in the River Bend Subdivision! - Cozy up in this duplex, built-in 1982, offering 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and a screened-in back porch! The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, a range, and a dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
River Bend
1 Unit Available
147 Quarterdeck Townes
147 Quarterdeck Townhouses, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1427 sqft
This newly renovated end unit townhome in River Bend is available NOW! Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, over 1400 sq ft of living space, a huge bonus room off kitchen and living room, laundry closet, master bedroom with bathroom, large rooms,
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
River Bend
1 Unit Available
213 Shoreline Drive
213 Shoreline Drive, River Bend, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2634 sqft
This lovely 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths home has been completely remodeled. Approximately 2634 sq ft also includes a living room, family room, Carolina room, and office.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
River Bend
1 Unit Available
201 Shoreline Drive
201 Shoreline Drive, River Bend, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2700 sqft
201 Shoreline Drive - River Bend Subdivision Golf Course View! - River Bend Subdivision with Golf Course View! 3 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. 2700 square ft, (2) story home with hard wood floors through out.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
River Bend
1 Unit Available
102 Ashley Place
102 Ashley Place, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1035 sqft
Recently renovated townhome in sought after River Bend close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
River Bend
1 Unit Available
133 Quarterdeck Townes
133 Quarterdeck Townhouses, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1302 sqft
REMODELED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORING. THIS 2 BED 21/2 BATH IS WAITING FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS YOUR HOME. EXTERIOR STORAGE, LARGE LIVING AREA MAKE THIS A VERY SPECIAL PLACE TO BE.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1419 sqft
Cozy homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, tennis courts and picnic areas. Steps from Twin Rivers Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near US 70.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
520 Haywood Creek Drive
520 Haywood Creek Drive, Trent Woods, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
965 sqft
Spacious apartment, 1 bedroom and garage in a location that is easy to get to and travel from. Laundry hookups in garage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
19 Units Available
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$838
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
1000 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Winchester Lane
102 Winchester Lane, Brices Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1716 sqft
102 Winchester Lane Available 07/01/20 Lovely home in Deer Run! 102 Winchester Lane - This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, gas logs in the living room, and a screened in porch. Nice yard that is located in a cul-de-sac.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2303 Henderson Avenue
2303 Henderson Avenue, New Bern, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1172 sqft
Showings begin June 21 2020. Move in July 1 2020 -Cute as a button, this home was renovated in 2017 with fenced back yard in Trent Park ready for move in July 1, 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
848 Halifax Circle
848 Halifax Circle, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
976 sqft
Great home in the heart of New Bern in the Well Established Colony Estates Neighborhood. Conveniently located to hospital, schools, community college, doctors offices, shopping and MCAS Cherry Point. Call today to see this great home!
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
120 Wingate Drive
120 Wingate Drive, Brices Creek, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2575 sqft
Elegant home in desirable Hunters Ridge neighborhood located close to historic down town New Bern and MCAS Cherry Point.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
101 Bargate Drive
101 Bargate Drive, Brices Creek, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2466 sqft
Well maintained home in sought after community of Hunters Ridge close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
308 Fairmount Way
308 Fairmount Way, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Well maintained home in Flamingo Oaks neighborhood of Derby Park close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1700 Riverbank Lane
1700 Riverbank Ln, Brices Creek, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2750 sqft
Spacious 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, plus a large FROG on the 2nd level. Hardwood floors in the living and dining areas, ceramic tile bathrooms, granite countertops, Formal Dining Room. Screen porch, fenced in yard.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Greenbrier
1 Unit Available
603 Doral Court
603 Doral Court, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3330 sqft
Exceptional Home nestled into a quiet cul-de-sac in one of New Bern's most sought-after neighborhoods-Greenbrier. This brick home offers all the space you want and need.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 N Second Avenue
108 North 2nd Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1411 sqft
108 N Second Avenue Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5839967)
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown New Bern
1 Unit Available
219 Pollock Street
219 Pollock Street, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
338 sqft
CHARMING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN NEW BERN. UTILITIES, WITH INTERNET, INCLUDED. PRIVATE ENTRY, WASHER/DRYER.PERFECT FOR INDIVIDUAL. NO PETS.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Taberna
1 Unit Available
107 Nyon Road
107 Nyon Road, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious 3 bedroom WITH frog that can be used as bedroom 4 in the Taberna area with saltwater pool in backyard. Pool is only open and serviced during the months of May-October. Back yard is fenced in.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
3325 Hardee Farms Drive
3325 Hardee Farms Dr, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Well maintained home with extensive trim and finish features in sought after Hardee Farms close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
308 Daniels Street
308 Daniels Street, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
Lovely home close to downtown shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. It has it ALL. Open living area with patio area off of the master bedroom. The backyard is fenced in with a fire pit. Upstairs holds the 3rd bedroom and half bath.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown New Bern
1 Unit Available
320 Sky Sail Boulevard
320 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
808 sqft
Beautiful furnished 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom located on the Waterfront in Downtown. Short walk to everything. Granite countertops, stainless steal appliances and hardwood flooring.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for River Bend rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,070.
Some of the colleges located in the River Bend area include Craven Community College, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to River Bend from include Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, Sneads Ferry, and Beaufort.