2324 Foundry Ct

This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington's historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Downtown has around 230 blocks of beautiful Victorian style architecture, local trendy shops, local restaurants, and fun for all ages. The beautiful Greenfield Lake offers an endless list of enjoyable activities, along with the newly built Amphitheatre. Since this location is central, you are short 10-minute ride from Wrightsville Beach as well as Carolina Beach. This popular area is quiet and lined with cherished neighborhoods. Enjoy biking, jogging, and walking paths that conveniently lead you safely around the area. Take advantage of the prestige, award winning, local restaurants that are minutes away! Entertain all your guest without going within miles from your home. The home itself includes:



Upgraded lighting, appliances, and cabinetry



Rocking chair front porch

Lovely mature, lush landscaping

Large screened porch great for entertaining all year

Beautiful wood floor

Plush carpet

Gorgeous granite counters

Gourmet gas oven/range

French door fridge

Trendy pull out freezer drawer

Timeless black appliances

Dishwasher and undermount microwave

Huge master bath

The convenience of dual vanities

Beautiful & easy to maintain tiled shower

Luxurious crown molding

Lots of windows & natural light

Beautiful custom tray ceiling

End unit

Timeless brick exterior

Various built-in shelving, organization, etc

Tons of closets & storage spaces

High-end fixtures, faucets & hardware

Cozy fireplace

Custom lighting/ceiling fans throughout

Stunning custom front door

Convenient 2-car garage

Built-in speakers in living room and on porch



Will allow up to 2 pets with $300 fee per pet. No puppies or dogs over 65lbs.

No cosigners or students



* Rent: $2,300* Available 7/15/20



* Cats allowed* Dogs allowed