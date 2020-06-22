2324 Foundry Ct

Amenities
This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington's historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Downtown has around 230 blocks of beautiful Victorian style architecture, local trendy shops, local restaurants, and fun for all ages. The beautiful Greenfield Lake offers an endless list of enjoyable activities, along with the newly built Amphitheatre. Since this location is central, you are short 10-minute ride from Wrightsville Beach as well as Carolina Beach. This popular area is quiet and lined with cherished neighborhoods. Enjoy biking, jogging, and walking paths that conveniently lead you safely around the area. Take advantage of the prestige, award winning, local restaurants that are minutes away! Entertain all your guest without going within miles from your home. The home itself includes:
Upgraded lighting, appliances, and cabinetry
Rocking chair front porch
Lovely mature, lush landscaping
Large screened porch great for entertaining all year
Beautiful wood floor
Plush carpet
Gorgeous granite counters
Gourmet gas oven/range
French door fridge
Trendy pull out freezer drawer
Timeless black appliances
Dishwasher and undermount microwave
Huge master bath
The convenience of dual vanities
Beautiful & easy to maintain tiled shower
Luxurious crown molding
Lots of windows & natural light
Beautiful custom tray ceiling
End unit
Timeless brick exterior
Various built-in shelving, organization, etc
Tons of closets & storage spaces
High-end fixtures, faucets & hardware
Cozy fireplace
Custom lighting/ceiling fans throughout
Stunning custom front door
Convenient 2-car garage
Built-in speakers in living room and on porch
Will allow up to 2 pets with $300 fee per pet. No puppies or dogs over 65lbs.
No cosigners or students
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we'll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Presented by MoveZen
Rental Terms
* Rent: $2,300* Available 7/15/20
Pet Policy
* Cats allowed* Dogs allowed