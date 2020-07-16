All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

112 - G Market St

112 Market St · (910) 344-0467
Location

112 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28401
Downtown Wilmington

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 - G Market St · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 357 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Furnished 1bed, 1 bath Apt - Downtown - Long or Short Term Lease Available! - Beautifully renovated 1 bed (full) , 1 bath, furnished condo unit in Downtown Wilmington's desirable Historic District.

Polished Hardwood floors, beautifully furnished, must see to appreciate. Convenient to all downtown conveniences. Elevator in the building and laundry facilities on 2 floors. Security entrance - Door code needed for entrance into building.

Open plan living room and compact kitchen - *no range*

Includes water, sewer, trash & $50.00 electric allowance.
12 month lease $1050 mo.
6 month lease $1150 mo.
3 month lease $1250 mo.

NO SMOKING. NO PETS PER HOA.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE AT (910) 344-0467!

All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed. This ad is produced by a licensed broker.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1862016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 - G Market St have any available units?
112 - G Market St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 - G Market St have?
Some of 112 - G Market St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 - G Market St currently offering any rent specials?
112 - G Market St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 - G Market St pet-friendly?
No, 112 - G Market St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 112 - G Market St offer parking?
No, 112 - G Market St does not offer parking.
Does 112 - G Market St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 - G Market St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 - G Market St have a pool?
No, 112 - G Market St does not have a pool.
Does 112 - G Market St have accessible units?
No, 112 - G Market St does not have accessible units.
Does 112 - G Market St have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 - G Market St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 - G Market St have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 - G Market St does not have units with air conditioning.
