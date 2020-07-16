112 - G Market St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated elevator some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Furnished 1bed, 1 bath Apt - Downtown - Long or Short Term Lease Available! - Beautifully renovated 1 bed (full) , 1 bath, furnished condo unit in Downtown Wilmington's desirable Historic District.



Polished Hardwood floors, beautifully furnished, must see to appreciate. Convenient to all downtown conveniences. Elevator in the building and laundry facilities on 2 floors. Security entrance - Door code needed for entrance into building.



Open plan living room and compact kitchen - *no range*



Includes water, sewer, trash & $50.00 electric allowance.

12 month lease $1050 mo.

6 month lease $1150 mo.

3 month lease $1250 mo.



NO SMOKING. NO PETS PER HOA.



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE AT (910) 344-0467!



All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed. This ad is produced by a licensed broker.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1862016)