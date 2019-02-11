619 East Nelson Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free.



Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch features a sunny living room that opens to a gorgeous, bright appliance kitchen with a breakfast nook, granite counters plus a master on the main with a bath. Enjoy the covered front porch and level backyard for outdoor fun. Close to Downtown Wake Forest.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions, and more, please visit Sylvanhs.com.



High school: Wake Forest-rolesville High School

Middle school: Wake Forest-rolesville Middle School

Elementary school: RICHLAND CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.