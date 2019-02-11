All apartments in Wake Forest
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:37 PM

619 East Nelson Avenue

619 East Nelson Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1636975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

619 East Nelson Avenue, Wake Forest, NC 27587
Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free.

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch features a sunny living room that opens to a gorgeous, bright appliance kitchen with a breakfast nook, granite counters plus a master on the main with a bath. Enjoy the covered front porch and level backyard for outdoor fun. Close to Downtown Wake Forest.
Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions, and more, please visit Sylvanhs.com.

High school: Wake Forest-rolesville High School
Middle school: Wake Forest-rolesville Middle School
Elementary school: RICHLAND CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 East Nelson Avenue have any available units?
619 East Nelson Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 619 East Nelson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
619 East Nelson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 East Nelson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 East Nelson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 619 East Nelson Avenue offer parking?
No, 619 East Nelson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 619 East Nelson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 East Nelson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 East Nelson Avenue have a pool?
No, 619 East Nelson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 619 East Nelson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 619 East Nelson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 619 East Nelson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 East Nelson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 East Nelson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 East Nelson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
