540 Elm Avenue

Beautiful Wake Forest rental, short distance to shops, restaurants, parks, library, entertainment and charming downtown Wake Forest. End unit with beautiful screened porch overlooking creek and wooded area. New paint and flooring throughout. Downstairs master, with walk-in closet. Huge bonus space and secondary bedrooms, upstairs. Washer/dryer included! Close to Seminary, Us 1, 98, 401 and 540. Peace and serenity with convenience too! This unit has so much to offer! Call 919.671.2615 to see!