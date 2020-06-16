All apartments in Wake Forest
Wake Forest, NC
540 Elm Avenue
540 Elm Avenue

540 East Elm Avenue · (919) 281-3225
Location

540 East Elm Avenue, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1615 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Wake Forest rental, short distance to shops, restaurants, parks, library, entertainment and charming downtown Wake Forest. End unit with beautiful screened porch overlooking creek and wooded area. New paint and flooring throughout. Downstairs master, with walk-in closet. Huge bonus space and secondary bedrooms, upstairs. Washer/dryer included! Close to Seminary, Us 1, 98, 401 and 540. Peace and serenity with convenience too! This unit has so much to offer! Call 919.671.2615 to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Elm Avenue have any available units?
540 Elm Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 540 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 540 Elm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
540 Elm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 540 Elm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake Forest.
Does 540 Elm Avenue offer parking?
No, 540 Elm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 540 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 Elm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Elm Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 540 Elm Avenue has a pool.
Does 540 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 540 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Elm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
