Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Wonderful 3 Bedroom Home near downtown Wake Forest!!! Available for immediate move in, this charming ranch style home is perfect for you! With spacious bedrooms, large living area and a big yard this house has everything you need to make it your next home! Homeowner is seeking a long term tenant, 2 year lease+ so if you are in the market for a long term place to call home...you've found it! Call today for full details! Open to Section 8 Vouchers