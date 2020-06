Amenities

Available 6/24/20. Beautiful home in a convenient Wake Forest Location! Family room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. First floor office. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. All bedrooms upstairs. Large master with sitting area. Master bath has separate tub and shower plus double vanity and walk in closet. Two car garage and large deck overlooking quiet back yard. Community pool included. Welcome home!