All apartments in Wake Forest
Find more places like 120 E Vernon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wake Forest, NC
/
120 E Vernon Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

120 E Vernon Ave

120 East Vernon Avenue · (919) 796-3197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wake Forest
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

120 East Vernon Avenue, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Large all brick home with huge backyard and two front porch swings.
This home has a storage building and paved private parking. The interior has been newly repainted and washer & dryer in unit.
A separate living room faces the street while an oversized great room overlooks the backyard.
This 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the heart of Wake Forest, only a short walk to shopping, farmers market and dining.

$1350.00/mo, $1350.00 security deposit. Call ART at 919-796-3197. $1350.00/mo, $1350.00 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 E Vernon Ave have any available units?
120 E Vernon Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 E Vernon Ave have?
Some of 120 E Vernon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 E Vernon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
120 E Vernon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 E Vernon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 120 E Vernon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake Forest.
Does 120 E Vernon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 120 E Vernon Ave does offer parking.
Does 120 E Vernon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 E Vernon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 E Vernon Ave have a pool?
No, 120 E Vernon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 120 E Vernon Ave have accessible units?
No, 120 E Vernon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 120 E Vernon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 E Vernon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 E Vernon Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 E Vernon Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 120 E Vernon Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr
Wake Forest, NC 27587

Similar Pages

Wake Forest 1 BedroomsWake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Wake Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments
Wake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeastern Baptist Theological SeminaryMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel HillNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Duke University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity