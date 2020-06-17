120 E Vernon Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning

Large all brick home with huge backyard and two front porch swings.

This home has a storage building and paved private parking. The interior has been newly repainted and washer & dryer in unit.

A separate living room faces the street while an oversized great room overlooks the backyard.

This 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the heart of Wake Forest, only a short walk to shopping, farmers market and dining.



$1350.00/mo, $1350.00 security deposit. Call ART at 919-796-3197.