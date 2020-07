Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning fireplace

5408 Trenburg Court Available 08/14/20 Great ranch in Knightdale in Family Neighborhood! - 3BR, 2BA ranch house on cul-de-sac. Bay window in eat-in kitchen. Living room. Master suite. Fireplace. Flat yard. Work shop/storage unit. Washer/Dryer connections. Central A/C and heat (electric). SORRY, NO PETS.



Directions: I-440 to US-64 E into Knightdale. Turn right on Smithfield Road. Go approximately 3 miles and turn right onto Baywood Forest Drive. Turn right on Cottage Bluff Lane. Right on Trenburg Court.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851347)