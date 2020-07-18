Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

465 Methven Grove Drive Available 09/01/20 465 Methven Grove Dr., Cary, NC - Bev Roberts Rentals and Property Management - View the video tour on our website at 919rent.com



Available on or after 9/1//2020. All the upgrades! End unit home with private, fenced yard. 9' ceilings, wood flooring,bedroom with full bath, and mudroom all on first floor. Quartz counters, glass tile back splash, stainless appliances, and walk-in pantry. Loft area and washer/dryer room with upgraded cabinets and shelves. Large Master. Dual vanity, garden tub,large walk in closet and glass shower in Master bath. Stone patio with wooded privacy barrier behind home. Washer/Dryer/Garage Refrigerator provided but not maintained by owners.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4980946)