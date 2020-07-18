All apartments in Wake County
Find more places like 465 Methven Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wake County, NC
/
465 Methven Grove Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

465 Methven Grove Drive

465 Methven Grove Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

465 Methven Grove Blvd, Wake County, NC 27519

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
465 Methven Grove Drive Available 09/01/20 465 Methven Grove Dr., Cary, NC - Bev Roberts Rentals and Property Management - View the video tour on our website at 919rent.com

Available on or after 9/1//2020. All the upgrades! End unit home with private, fenced yard. 9' ceilings, wood flooring,bedroom with full bath, and mudroom all on first floor. Quartz counters, glass tile back splash, stainless appliances, and walk-in pantry. Loft area and washer/dryer room with upgraded cabinets and shelves. Large Master. Dual vanity, garden tub,large walk in closet and glass shower in Master bath. Stone patio with wooded privacy barrier behind home. Washer/Dryer/Garage Refrigerator provided but not maintained by owners.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4980946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Methven Grove Drive have any available units?
465 Methven Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wake County, NC.
What amenities does 465 Methven Grove Drive have?
Some of 465 Methven Grove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Methven Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
465 Methven Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Methven Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 Methven Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 465 Methven Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 465 Methven Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 465 Methven Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 Methven Grove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Methven Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 465 Methven Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 465 Methven Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 465 Methven Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Methven Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Methven Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Methven Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 Methven Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boylan Apartments
817 Hillsborough St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
Regency Place
6210 Saint Regis Cir
Raleigh, NC 27606
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Laurel Oaks
3111 Long Meadow Ct
Raleigh, NC 27613
Carrington at Brier Creek
11010 Eastlake Club Way
Raleigh, NC 27617
Peace Raleigh Apartments
417 West Peace Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
Camden Carolinian
2600 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27608

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCZebulon, NCHillsborough, NCLillington, NC
Sanford, NCDunn, NCOxford, NCWilson, NCNashville, NCSpring Lake, NCGraham, NCCarthage, NCSouthern Pines, NCPinehurst, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill