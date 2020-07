Amenities

Exceptional custom-built home located in highly sought after Ivory Hills Subd. 1st floor master suite + 2 other good sized bedrooms located on main level. Two story family room w/ stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counters, breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet space. 4th bedroom or bonus over garage. Rocking-chair front porch, huge rear deck and patio over look enormous private fenced backyard. Rare opportunity that will not last long on the rental market! Pets case by case, must see!