Home
/
Wake County, NC
/
1325 Gilwood Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1325 Gilwood Drive
1325 Gilwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1325 Gilwood Drive, Wake County, NC 27523
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1325 Gilwood Drive - Gorgeous home in Middleton! This 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and much more! Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances
(RLNE5869890)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1325 Gilwood Drive have any available units?
1325 Gilwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wake County, NC
.
Is 1325 Gilwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Gilwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Gilwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Gilwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wake County
.
Does 1325 Gilwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1325 Gilwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Gilwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Gilwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Gilwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1325 Gilwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Gilwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 Gilwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Gilwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Gilwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Gilwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Gilwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
