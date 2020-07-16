All apartments in Wake County
Find more places like 1022 Salt Glaze Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wake County, NC
/
1022 Salt Glaze Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:17 AM

1022 Salt Glaze Lane

1022 Salt Glaze Ln · (908) 723-2658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1022 Salt Glaze Ln, Wake County, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $1825 · Avail. now

$1,825

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Newly-Constructed, Luxurious End Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 161415

Newly-Constructed, Brand New Beautiful End Unit, luxurious 3-story Townhouse at Brickyard on Route 55 Opposite to Whole Foods. You will be the first one to live in the new house. Approx 2,023 sq ft, 4 bdrms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Fully private Guest/In-laws suit with full bath at ground level. Bright and spacious living & dining room. Kitchen with SS appliances, granite island, tile backsplash, and walk-in pantry. Spacious deck off the living room. Master bed with trey ceiling, and suite bath with granite/tiled sink and Fiberglass shower pan with bench, double vanity, and large walk-in closet. SS Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included. Hardwood/carpet on main floor. Easy access to HWY 540/55/64, RTP, Airport, 2 mins to Parkside Town Commons shopping complex. North East Facing with Feng Shui and Vastu compliant. Please call 908-723-2658.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161415
Property Id 161415

(RLNE5373340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Salt Glaze Lane have any available units?
1022 Salt Glaze Lane has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1022 Salt Glaze Lane have?
Some of 1022 Salt Glaze Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Salt Glaze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Salt Glaze Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Salt Glaze Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Salt Glaze Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Salt Glaze Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Salt Glaze Lane offers parking.
Does 1022 Salt Glaze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 Salt Glaze Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Salt Glaze Lane have a pool?
No, 1022 Salt Glaze Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Salt Glaze Lane have accessible units?
No, 1022 Salt Glaze Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Salt Glaze Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Salt Glaze Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Salt Glaze Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 Salt Glaze Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1022 Salt Glaze Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave
Garner, NC 27529
Shellbrook
910 Shellbrook Ct
Raleigh, NC 27609
Vert at Six Forks
7816 Six Forks Rd
Raleigh, NC 27615
Moses Court
900 Moses Court
Raleigh, NC 27604
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr
Knightdale, NC 27545
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle
Cary, NC 27513
Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments
3301 Sungrove Ln
Raleigh, NC 27616

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCZebulon, NCHillsborough, NCLillington, NC
Sanford, NCDunn, NCOxford, NCWilson, NCNashville, NCSpring Lake, NCGraham, NCCarthage, NCSouthern Pines, NCPinehurst, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity