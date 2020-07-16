1022 Salt Glaze Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Newly-Constructed, Luxurious End Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 161415



Newly-Constructed, Brand New Beautiful End Unit, luxurious 3-story Townhouse at Brickyard on Route 55 Opposite to Whole Foods. You will be the first one to live in the new house. Approx 2,023 sq ft, 4 bdrms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Fully private Guest/In-laws suit with full bath at ground level. Bright and spacious living & dining room. Kitchen with SS appliances, granite island, tile backsplash, and walk-in pantry. Spacious deck off the living room. Master bed with trey ceiling, and suite bath with granite/tiled sink and Fiberglass shower pan with bench, double vanity, and large walk-in closet. SS Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included. Hardwood/carpet on main floor. Easy access to HWY 540/55/64, RTP, Airport, 2 mins to Parkside Town Commons shopping complex. North East Facing with Feng Shui and Vastu compliant. Please call 908-723-2658.

