Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- This is beautiful piece of property just outsided of downtown Cleveland. The home sits on just over one acre with privacy. Hme has three bedrooms and one office. The kitchen has a great deal of storage and is open to the great room. All of the bedroomsa re very spacious and there is a HUGE shed on the property as well. This is a must see rental. Home will be available July 1st.



(RLNE5861795)