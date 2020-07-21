14640 Old Beatty Ford Rd

Amenities

4bd/2ba House in the Country on 2 Acres but close to Rockwell - Very nice 4 bed 2 bath house in good hill very close to Rockwell that sits on 2 acres. The house is very nice inside featuring stainless appliances, den areas which one can be used as a large dining room, flooring consists of carpet, tile, and hardwoods in living areas while the bedrooms are all carpet.



No Pets Allowed



