Rowan County, NC
14640 Old Beatty Ford Rd
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

14640 Old Beatty Ford Rd

14640 Old Beatty Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

14640 Old Beatty Ford Road, Rowan County, NC 28071

stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
4bd/2ba House in the Country on 2 Acres but close to Rockwell - Very nice 4 bed 2 bath house in good hill very close to Rockwell that sits on 2 acres. The house is very nice inside featuring stainless appliances, den areas which one can be used as a large dining room, flooring consists of carpet, tile, and hardwoods in living areas while the bedrooms are all carpet.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

Overcash Real Estate also offers self storage in Kannapolis/Concord area. While moving let us provide your storage needs. We provide inside and outside storage, 24 hr. access, 2 convenient locations, fully gated, code keyed access and will honor any competitors specials.

http://www.kannapolisstorage.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5663140)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

