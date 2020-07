Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage bike storage fire pit game room guest parking new construction online portal package receiving pool table yoga

Situated in one of the city’s most vibrant up and coming neighborhoods, The Lincoln represents the cutting edge of modern downtown Raleigh apartment living. When you choose The Lincoln, you say yes to sleek updated design, stylish interiors and a first-rate selection of luxurious amenities. Whether you are lounging poolside or exploring the vibrant nightlife of our Moore Square neighborhood, our apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC will keep you satisfied day and night. Elevate your lifestyle at The Lincoln Apartments.