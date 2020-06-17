All apartments in Raleigh
7709 Alexander Promenade Pl EN SUITE

7709 Alexander Promenade Place · (919) 960-1497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7709 Alexander Promenade Place, Raleigh, NC 27617

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit EN SUITE · Avail. Jul 1

$735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit EN SUITE Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE JULY, 2020:MASTER EN SUITE in BrierCreek - Property Id: 166445

Private Master En Suite (Private Bathroom) in Shared House

Available July 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Utilities NOT included.
These are fully furnished Master En Suite in a single family home. 1 person per room. This is a house share. All common areas such as kitchen, bathroom, living room, and dining room will be shared with roommates. No pets. No smoking. (Decor may change slightly)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166445
Property Id 166445

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

