Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming home with a detached garage apartment. The house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, dining and family room. Hardwoods throughout. Garage apartment has a kitchenette/family room combo area with an upstairs bedroom. Bath is on the first floor. Great set up for roommates or a work at home scenario. Large back yard. Sm. pets accepted with non-refundable pet fee. Available 8/1