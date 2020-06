Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park on-site laundry pool 24hr laundry internet access

We are minutes from Downtown Raleigh, walking distance to the Wolf Line and NCSU Main Campus! These apartment homes have been fully renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring! The Grove is proud to offer amenities that set us apart from our competitors; some of our most popular amenities include our onsite Bark Park, Resort Style Pool, Convenient 24/7 Laundry Facility and Business Center with free WIFI.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.