Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access accessible elevator parking gym 24hr concierge bbq/grill business center cc payments courtyard fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Find your new home today at WaterWalk Raleigh RTP! Settle into one of our beautiful furnished or unfurnished one, two, or three bedroom all-inclusive apartments. If you are searching for a modern and inviting space, you’re in luck! Every apartment offers spacious living areas with wood-style plank flooring, fully-equipped kitchens with high-end appliances, generous storage space, a washer and dryer in-unit, and all utilities paid, to ensure that you’ll love calling WaterWalk Raleigh RTP home! Our furnished units also provide all of the necessary dishes, cookware, flatware, and utensils to cook a full meal!



Beyond your apartment, you’ll find that our community offers plenty of amenities to make sure you enjoy your time with us. Sit outside by the firepit, cook out on ready-to-use gas grills, or meet your neighbors at the lobby coffee bar. We know you’ll love our many indoor amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center and business center. Choose the floorplan that fits your lifestyle and take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff to schedule a tour of your new home!