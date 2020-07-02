All apartments in Morrisville
WaterWalk Raleigh
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:30 PM

WaterWalk Raleigh

1012 Lower Shiloh Way · (316) 669-7403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1012 Lower Shiloh Way, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1016 Lower Shiloh Way - 1 Bedroom Applicant · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1016 Lower Shiloh Way - 1 Bedroom with Balcony Applicant · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1016 Lower Shiloh Way - 2 Bedroom Applicant · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1016 Lower Shiloh Way - 2 Bedroom with Balcony Applicant · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1016 Lower Shiloh Way - 3 Bedroom Applicant · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from WaterWalk Raleigh.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
accessible
elevator
parking
gym
24hr concierge
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
courtyard
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Find your new home today at WaterWalk Raleigh RTP! Settle into one of our beautiful furnished or unfurnished one, two, or three bedroom all-inclusive apartments. If you are searching for a modern and inviting space, you’re in luck! Every apartment offers spacious living areas with wood-style plank flooring, fully-equipped kitchens with high-end appliances, generous storage space, a washer and dryer in-unit, and all utilities paid, to ensure that you’ll love calling WaterWalk Raleigh RTP home! Our furnished units also provide all of the necessary dishes, cookware, flatware, and utensils to cook a full meal!

Beyond your apartment, you’ll find that our community offers plenty of amenities to make sure you enjoy your time with us. Sit outside by the firepit, cook out on ready-to-use gas grills, or meet your neighbors at the lobby coffee bar. We know you’ll love our many indoor amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center and business center. Choose the floorplan that fits your lifestyle and take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff to schedule a tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40-$50
restrictions: One dog can be 75 lbs or two pets can be 50 lbs or less. WaterWalk follows the breed restriction rules of the local jurisdiction. We may require a pet interview.
Dogs
restrictions: DNA Test Fee: $75 per dog. DNA is collected with a quick mouth swab. The DNA program helps us to keep our property free of animal waste so our guests and residents can enjoy a clean, beautiful property. Apartment residents do not pay a non-refundable pet deposit - the only fee upfront is the DNA test fee.
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does WaterWalk Raleigh have any available units?
WaterWalk Raleigh has 5 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does WaterWalk Raleigh have?
Some of WaterWalk Raleigh's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is WaterWalk Raleigh currently offering any rent specials?
WaterWalk Raleigh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is WaterWalk Raleigh pet-friendly?
Yes, WaterWalk Raleigh is pet friendly.
Does WaterWalk Raleigh offer parking?
Yes, WaterWalk Raleigh offers parking.
Does WaterWalk Raleigh have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, WaterWalk Raleigh offers units with in unit laundry.
Does WaterWalk Raleigh have a pool?
No, WaterWalk Raleigh does not have a pool.
Does WaterWalk Raleigh have accessible units?
Yes, WaterWalk Raleigh has accessible units.
Does WaterWalk Raleigh have units with dishwashers?
Yes, WaterWalk Raleigh has units with dishwashers.
