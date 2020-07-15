Country Club Apartments

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: All pets are subject to Management approval. Maximum weight is 75 lbs. for 1 pet, or 100 lbs. combined weight for 2 pets. Breed restriction include but are not limited to: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Carolina Dog, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Presa Canario/Mastiff, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, or a mix of any of these breeds. No reptiles, birds, rabbits, or exotic pets. Please inquire with the Leasing Office for specific pet information.