Country Club Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

Country Club Apartments

900 W Wilson Ave · (704) 270-2838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 900 West Wilson Ave. · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 900 West Wilson Ave. 1002 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
24hr maintenance
dog park
e-payments
online portal
playground
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services. The two-bedroom floor plans feature spacious closets, patios and balconies and plantation style blinds. Community amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, fitness center, front door parking, and more. Country Club Apartments has on-site management and maintenance personnel as well as an online residents’ portal where residents can submit routine property requests and rent payments, conveniently and securely.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: All pets are subject to Management approval. Maximum weight is 75 lbs. for 1 pet, or 100 lbs. combined weight for 2 pets. Breed restriction include but are not limited to: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Carolina Dog, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Presa Canario/Mastiff, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, or a mix of any of these breeds. No reptiles, birds, rabbits, or exotic pets. Please inquire with the Leasing Office for specific pet information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Club Apartments have any available units?
Country Club Apartments has 2 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does Country Club Apartments have?
Some of Country Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Country Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Country Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Country Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Country Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Country Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Country Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Country Club Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Country Club Apartments has accessible units.
Does Country Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
