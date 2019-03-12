892 Rebecca Jane Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Former model home! This ranch has hardwood flooring (no carpet!), fenced yard, surround sound/music system, game/entertainment room w/stone u-shaped bar, gas fireplace, stainless appliances, storage shed, kitchen island, tankless hot water heater (saves on the gas bill!), newer HVAC system, brand new vinyl siding and a great location! Minutes from Downtown Mooresville, award winning schools (tenant to verify listed schools), wooded setting and is in a sought after neighborhood. Pets conditional w/pet fee. Refrigerator included. 1 or 2 year lease possible. Lot is surrounded by wooded common area on 2 sides which makes for a private setting. Natural gas heat. Garbage pick up included. Yard extends beyond fence in all directions. Punch list items being completed after current tenant moves out. AVAILABLE FOR MAY MOVE IN!