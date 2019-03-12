All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated April 18 2020

892 Rebecca Jane Drive

892 Rebecca Jane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

892 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Former model home! This ranch has hardwood flooring (no carpet!), fenced yard, surround sound/music system, game/entertainment room w/stone u-shaped bar, gas fireplace, stainless appliances, storage shed, kitchen island, tankless hot water heater (saves on the gas bill!), newer HVAC system, brand new vinyl siding and a great location! Minutes from Downtown Mooresville, award winning schools (tenant to verify listed schools), wooded setting and is in a sought after neighborhood. Pets conditional w/pet fee. Refrigerator included. 1 or 2 year lease possible. Lot is surrounded by wooded common area on 2 sides which makes for a private setting. Natural gas heat. Garbage pick up included. Yard extends beyond fence in all directions. Punch list items being completed after current tenant moves out. AVAILABLE FOR MAY MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 892 Rebecca Jane Drive have any available units?
892 Rebecca Jane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 892 Rebecca Jane Drive have?
Some of 892 Rebecca Jane Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 892 Rebecca Jane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
892 Rebecca Jane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 892 Rebecca Jane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 892 Rebecca Jane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 892 Rebecca Jane Drive offer parking?
No, 892 Rebecca Jane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 892 Rebecca Jane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 892 Rebecca Jane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 892 Rebecca Jane Drive have a pool?
No, 892 Rebecca Jane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 892 Rebecca Jane Drive have accessible units?
No, 892 Rebecca Jane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 892 Rebecca Jane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 892 Rebecca Jane Drive has units with dishwashers.

