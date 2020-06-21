630 S Main St 15

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit 15 Available 07/01/20 630 S Main St Unit #15 - Property Id: 296202



Downtown Mooresville. Walking to distance to restaurants. Unit #15 available July 1st. Under renovation with new carpet, paint and flooring.

APPOINTMENTS available by appointment. If you have any questions please inquire here or contact us by email through our website: www.600southmain.com



This unit has a Two (2) bedrooms upstairs , 1.5 bath, all utilities paid by tenant. Garbage is provided by complex. Two (2) dedicated parking spaces per unit. Two story townhome, bedrooms upstairs. Washer and Dryer hookup in every unit. Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit. All utilities paid by tenant, except garbage. One block walking distance to restaurants and brewery. Four blocks to downtown Mooresville restaurants and shopping. Credit and criminal history will be required for all residents.

Deposit depends on your credit score. Criminal History and Credit will be run for every applicant living in the townhome over the age of 18.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296202

(RLNE5841232)