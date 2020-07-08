All apartments in Mooresville
630 S Main 13
630 S Main 13

630 S Main St · No Longer Available
Location

630 S Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
630 South Main # 13 with backyard - Property Id: 76588

Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking to distance to restaurants. Unit #13 available July 10, 2019. Showings start 6/25.
APPOINTMENTS available or have any questions, please contact us by email through our website: www.600southmain.com

All new appliances, paint and carpet. This unit has a non-private backyard: Two (2) bedroom , 1.5 bath Townhome, all utilities paid by tenant. Garbage is provided by Landlord. Two (2) dedicated parking spaces per unit. Two story townhome, bedrooms upstairs. Washer and Dryer hookup in every unit. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit. All utilities paid by tenant, except garbage. One block walking distance to restaurants and new brewery. Four blocks to downtown Mooresville restaurants and shopping. Credit and criminal history will be required for all residents.
Deposit depends on your credit score. Criminal History and Credit will be run for every applicant living in the townhome over the age of 18.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/76588p
Property Id 76588

(RLNE5013180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 S Main 13 have any available units?
630 S Main 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 S Main 13 have?
Some of 630 S Main 13's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 S Main 13 currently offering any rent specials?
630 S Main 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 S Main 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 S Main 13 is pet friendly.
Does 630 S Main 13 offer parking?
Yes, 630 S Main 13 offers parking.
Does 630 S Main 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 S Main 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 S Main 13 have a pool?
No, 630 S Main 13 does not have a pool.
Does 630 S Main 13 have accessible units?
No, 630 S Main 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 630 S Main 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 S Main 13 has units with dishwashers.
