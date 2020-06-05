All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

620 S Main St 18

620 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 South Main Street, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
620 S Main St #18 w backyard - Property Id: 130060

Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking distance to restaurants. Unit #18 available April 5, 2020. APPOINTMENTS available or have any questions, please contact us by email through our website: www.600southmain.com

All stainless appliances (stove, oven, microwave, frig and dishwasher), and granite counter tops. This unit has a yard: Two (2) bedroom (upstairs rooms) , 1.5 bath Townhome, all utilities paid by tenant. Garbage is provided by Landlord. Two (2) dedicated parking spaces per unit. Bedrooms are upstairs. Washer and Dryer hookup in every unit. Pets and large dogs are welcome. All utilities paid by tenant, except garbage. One block walking distance to restaurants and brewery, 4 blocks to downtown Mooresville shopping and more restaurants. Deposit depends on your credit score. Criminal History and Credit will be run for every applicant living in the townhome over the age of 18.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130060
Property Id 130060

(RLNE5624472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 S Main St 18 have any available units?
620 S Main St 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 S Main St 18 have?
Some of 620 S Main St 18's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 S Main St 18 currently offering any rent specials?
620 S Main St 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 S Main St 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 S Main St 18 is pet friendly.
Does 620 S Main St 18 offer parking?
Yes, 620 S Main St 18 offers parking.
Does 620 S Main St 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 S Main St 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 S Main St 18 have a pool?
No, 620 S Main St 18 does not have a pool.
Does 620 S Main St 18 have accessible units?
No, 620 S Main St 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 620 S Main St 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 S Main St 18 has units with dishwashers.
