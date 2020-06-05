Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

620 S Main St #18 w backyard - Property Id: 130060



Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking distance to restaurants. Unit #18 available April 5, 2020. APPOINTMENTS available or have any questions, please contact us by email through our website: www.600southmain.com



All stainless appliances (stove, oven, microwave, frig and dishwasher), and granite counter tops. This unit has a yard: Two (2) bedroom (upstairs rooms) , 1.5 bath Townhome, all utilities paid by tenant. Garbage is provided by Landlord. Two (2) dedicated parking spaces per unit. Bedrooms are upstairs. Washer and Dryer hookup in every unit. Pets and large dogs are welcome. All utilities paid by tenant, except garbage. One block walking distance to restaurants and brewery, 4 blocks to downtown Mooresville shopping and more restaurants. Deposit depends on your credit score. Criminal History and Credit will be run for every applicant living in the townhome over the age of 18.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130060

